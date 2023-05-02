Global Medical REIT (GMRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.00 million, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after buying an additional 56,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,752,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,493,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $24,828,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.