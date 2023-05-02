Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 273,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Global Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GIC stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 881,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,642,000 after purchasing an additional 94,798 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

See Also

