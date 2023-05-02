Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $155.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

