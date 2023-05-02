Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stake Raised by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Global-e Online makes up about 6.0% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $39,162,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $33,502,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $12,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 391,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,826. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

