Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Receives $8.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of GBTG opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dendur Capital LP grew its position in Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 518,900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Business Travel Group by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 76,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Further Reading

