Glencore plc (GLNCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on June 16th

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Glencore Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Glencore has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 602 ($7.52) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 610 ($7.62) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.43) to GBX 625 ($7.81) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($7.00) to GBX 575 ($7.18) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.00.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

