Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLAPF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Stock Performance

Glanbia stock remained flat at $14.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946. Glanbia has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.