Ghe LLC Invests $201,000 in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Ghe LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on STRA shares. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Strategic Education Trading Down 7.2 %

STRA stock traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,759. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Further Reading

