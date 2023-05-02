Ghe LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ghe LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. 3,046,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,750,273. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

