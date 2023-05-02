German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.10

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 9663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $822.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 1,417 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,214.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,745 shares of company stock worth $58,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,026,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 102,098 shares in the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

