German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Buys $86,400.00 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.68. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 28.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 209.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.