GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.20

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 61179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

GeoPark Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $600.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GeoPark by 44,737.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 15.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,586 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

