GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRKGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

GeoPark Price Performance

GPRK stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $625.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 39,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GeoPark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

