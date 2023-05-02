GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

GeoPark Price Performance

GPRK stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $625.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

About GeoPark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 39,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GeoPark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.