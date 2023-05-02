Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Burlington Stores worth $25,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.07.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.3 %

BURL traded down $4.30 on Tuesday, hitting $182.31. 497,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,540. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.68.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

See Also

