Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 8,753 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $32,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.50. 111,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.46. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.80%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

