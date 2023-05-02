Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. ExlService accounts for 3.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 2.51% of ExlService worth $140,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ExlService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

EXLS traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,630. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.12.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,151 shares of company stock valued at $534,645. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

