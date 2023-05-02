Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 16,787 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,787 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $37,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,598. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

