Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the period. Alarm.com makes up 1.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Alarm.com worth $63,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. 123,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,868. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,668 shares of company stock worth $3,644,729. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

