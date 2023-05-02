Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,070 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,732,000 after purchasing an additional 189,362 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,405,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,239. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $466.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

