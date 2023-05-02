Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. ePlus makes up approximately 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 5.65% of ePlus worth $67,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,632 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 640,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ePlus by 48.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUS traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. 30,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $623.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $759,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

