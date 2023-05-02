Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 519 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,879,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of i3 Verticals worth $45,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 67,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

