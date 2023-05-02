Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,474 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 4.06% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $41,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.1 %

LMAT stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.