Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $27.44 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $527.16. The stock had a trading volume of 255,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,909. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $528.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

