Geneva Capital Management LLC Buys 171,372 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,372 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Blackbaud worth $51,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,929,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blackbaud by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Blackbaud by 22.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 564,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after purchasing an additional 102,168 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Stock Down 1.1 %

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,513. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.07, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,187,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,238 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $458,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,874 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,187,975.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Blackbaud Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also

