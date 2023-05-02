Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Down 8.8% in April

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 192,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Genetron Stock Performance

Shares of GTH stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genetron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genetron during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Genetron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Genetron by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

