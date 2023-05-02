Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $299.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.88.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

