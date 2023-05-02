Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.28

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.28 and last traded at $100.28, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.