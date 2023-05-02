Gary Bullard Purchases 90,000 Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £17,100 ($21,364.32).

LON AFC opened at GBX 19.26 ($0.24) on Tuesday. AFC Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 16.99 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 34.94 ($0.44). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.56. The company has a market capitalization of £143.55 million, a PE ratio of -964.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.44) price objective on shares of AFC Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

