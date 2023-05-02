Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 68 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 2.4% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Equinix by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $775.82.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $16.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $705.80. 105,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,364. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $762.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $698.25 and its 200-day moving average is $675.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

