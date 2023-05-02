Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 656,282 Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,282 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.48% of SomaLogic worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 4,214,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLGC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SomaLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of SLGC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,174. The company has a market cap of $512.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 111.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. Research analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

