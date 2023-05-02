Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 5,470 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 409,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,974 shares of company stock worth $468,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.