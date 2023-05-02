Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 376 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.31. 6,261,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,215,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

