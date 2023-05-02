Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE T traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,214,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,083,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.