Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 11,193 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 563,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences makes up approximately 4.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $21,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,134,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,320 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. 265,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,444. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $75.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

