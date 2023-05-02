Gagnon Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 1.7% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $8.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,047.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,668.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,571.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,077.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

