Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bristow Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bristow Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Bristow Group by 708.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

Bristow Group Trading Down 3.8 %

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $320,976.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,917,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,177,399.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,054 shares of company stock worth $3,500,319. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. 40,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $313.56 million for the quarter.

About Bristow Group

(Get Rating)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

