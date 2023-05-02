Gagnon Securities LLC Has $362,000 Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLNE. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 392,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 325.4% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,099,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 806,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

CLNE stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 988,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,817. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $878.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

