Gagnon Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Gagnon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 512,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,968 shares during the quarter. SomaLogic comprises about 0.9% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SomaLogic by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SomaLogic by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SomaLogic by 79.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SomaLogic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLGC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 183,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,174. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.88. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 111.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SLGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

SomaLogic Profile

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.