FreightCar America (RAIL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. FreightCar America has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $128.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,335. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAIL shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

About FreightCar America

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.