Frax (FRAX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $5.53 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

