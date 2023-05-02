Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Trading 4% Higher

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.31 and last traded at $94.15. 33,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 171,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $244,944.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

