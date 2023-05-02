Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FELE opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $244,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860 over the last ninety days. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

