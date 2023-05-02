Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 13,781 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 82,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 43,340 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NEM opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.