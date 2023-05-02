Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Impinj by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Impinj by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $33,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $631,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,098,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $33,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,794.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 111,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,081 and have sold 80,807 shares valued at $10,125,955. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -121.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Impinj Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

