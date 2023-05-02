Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after acquiring an additional 734,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,761,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after acquiring an additional 795,503 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,417,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

