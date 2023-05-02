Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 849 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,443,000 after buying an additional 281,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after buying an additional 237,004 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

NYSE:BDX opened at $265.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

