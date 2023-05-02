Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 344 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after buying an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.68.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.