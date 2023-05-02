Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $77.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.