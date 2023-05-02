Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $647,000 Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 41.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

