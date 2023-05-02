Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Flex were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Flex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flex by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after buying an additional 70,591 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Flex by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 146,158 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Flex

Several research firms recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

